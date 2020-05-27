City schedules bulk pickup to be held June 16-18
FROSTBURG — The city of Frostburg will hold a bulk pickup June 16-18 on the regular garbage day.
Residents who have curbside garbage collection are eligible to place items up to the amount that would fit in a pickup truck bed for free. Additional items will be charged $50 per load.
Items should be stacked neatly and small items should be bagged or boxed. It’s OK to pick up items that are placed out but anyone who dumps materials from bags or boxes may be charged with a violation of the city littering code. Call 301-689-3000 to report such activity.
Appliances with Freon-based refrigerants will not be collected along with tires, batteries, unused paint, other chemicals or hazardous materials and tube televisions and computer monitors. Open cans with dried paint are acceptable.
For questions, call the Street Department at 301-689-6111 or City Hall, 301-689-6000.
