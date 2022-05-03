FROSTBURG — The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee, in partnership with Allegany Media and WFWM, will hold a candidate forum for the city of Frostburg on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Frostburg Municipal Building, 37 Broadway. The forum will be livestreamed on the chamber’s YouTube channel.
The forum will include the candidates for mayor, commissioner of finance and commissioner of water, parks and recreation, each of whom are unopposed, as well as commissioner of public safety and commissioner of public works.
The Frostburg election will be held June 7. Visit the 2022 Election page on the city’s website or call 301-689-6000 for information.
The forum will remain on YouTube, Facebook and the chamber website after the event. For information about the forum, call 301-722-2820 or visit the event page on social media.
