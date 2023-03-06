FROSTBURG — The city of Frostburg is excited to welcome back the Shamrock Shuffle. After a long hiatus, due to coronavirus, the Shamrock Shuffle is greater than ever before.
Organizers have planned a day of Irish fun and revelry to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and all that makes Frostburg a great place to live and visit. The ninth annual Shamrock Shuffle will be held March 18. Fifteen local establishments have joined the fun and will offer specials throughout the day, from 1 to 10 p.m.
“We are so excited to be able to get this up and going again,” said Christine Werner, event organizer. “We are happy to welcome back several businesses who have joined us in the past and excited to welcome four new businesses to the fun.”
The Shamrock Shuffle planning committee has partnered with the city of Frostburg and the police department to ensure the safety of participants. The city will be offering free overnight parking.
Participating businesses include the American Legion, The Beach Club, El Canelo, The Deep End, Domino’s Pizza, Frostburg Elks, Gianni’s Pizza, Hurry Back, Lashbaugh’s West, LG’s Pizzeria and Pub, Miner’s Alley, The Main Street Pub, Outback Lounge, Princess Restaurant and Shogun.
The committee has secured several options to provide safe travels for Shamrock Shuffle revelers. A free van transport will be available throughout the day, making regular stops at all participating businesses. The committee is also partnering with a local Uber driver to offer safe passage.
“We are taking every step and precaution possible to ensure that people have a fun, but safe, Shamrock Shuffle. Please take advantage of our transportation options and keep in mind that no open containers are allowed outside of businesses,” Werner said. “All businesses will be checking IDs and making sure no one underage is served alcohol.”
Werner said regular updates of the day’s events are posted on Facebook.
“Our participating businesses have planned food and drink specials as well as a wide variety of live music and entertainment,” she said. “This is a great time to get reacquainted with our small businesses or stop by a place you have not yet visited. We have so many great small businesses here in Frostburg and want to see them all thrive.
“The Shamrock Shuffle is back and we hope to see you all out and about on March 18 enjoying all that Frostburg has to offer,” she added. “Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you.”
