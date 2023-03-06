The Beach Club in Frostburg will offer dinner and drink specials throughout the day in addition to bead giveaways and hidden gold coins that can be redeemed for appetizers or drinks. Beach Club staff and family include, from the left, Chuck Bond, Alexis Thorner, Wendy Deter, Elias Lambert, Glenn Hall and Kristina Hall. The city will offer free overnight parking. A free van transport throughout the day will make regular stops at all 15 participating businesses.