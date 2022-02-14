FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 will join Elks Lodges throughout the United States and in Guam, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal on Feb. 16 to celebrate 154 years of community service.
The Elks organization was founded in New York City on Feb. 16, 1868, under the name “Jolly Corks” by 15 actors, entertainers and others associated with the theater.
There are now more than 1,900 Elks lodges across the country with a total membership nearing 800,000.
The National Elks organization has made more than $12 billion in donations since it first started.
Frostburg Lodge 470 has given back over $1.7 million to the community since its founding in 1899.
The order spends more than $80 million every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs to benefit special needs children, sponsor Elks National Foundation scholarships, Scouting, athletic teams, veterans works, a national “Hoop Shoot,”physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.
