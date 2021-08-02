FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Historic District Commission will meet Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Frostburg Municipal Center, 37 S. Broadway.
The commission is charged with the preservation of historic structures and the surroundings within the designated district in order to safeguard the heritage of the city, stabilize and improve property values, strengthen the local economy and foster civic beauty.
The group meets on the second Monday of each month unless no applications are submitted for consideration.
The Frostburg Planning Commission’s regular monthly meeting will be held Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. The Planning Commission reviews all site development and subdivision plans pursuant to the conditions set forth in the city’s zoning ordinance and land development regulations. The commission also oversees the drafting of the Frostburg Comprehensive Plan.
The Board of Zoning Appeals will not meet in August due to no applications brought forward.
Members of the public who would like to observe a meeting should visit the city of Frostburg YouTube page at the date and time of the meeting.
Public comment or a Zoom invitation request should be submitted to Community Development Director L.J. Bennett at lbennett@frostburgcity.org no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
