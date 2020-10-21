FROSTBURG — The Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland announced that the city of Frostburg was one of 11 Maryland municipalities honored at the Sustainable Maryland Awards Ceremony at the Maryland Municipal League’s virtual annual fall conference.
Highlights of Frostburg’s recent accomplishments include:
• Created an edible arboretum funded by Program Open Space in 2019, which included all native plants, blueberry, serviceberry, paw paw, persimmon, elderberry and sassafras.
• Installed way-finding signage and bike lockers for Great Allegheny Passage trail users to safely navigate and store bikes while exploring the historic Depot and Frostburg business district.
• Enacted an updated procurement policy that guaranteed local preference in awarding contracts requiring competitive bidding.
• Promotes the annual Small Business Saturday event as well as many other downtown events as part of a coordinated “Buy Local” campaign.
“Our mission has always aimed toward improving our community and the livability of Frostburg,” said Mayor W. Robert Flanigan.
“The Sustainable Maryland mission supports our initiatives and helps us conserve resources and remain resilient. We have a saying, ‘Frostburg, it’s just cooler here!’ and Sustainable Maryland helps us stay that way.”
According to Mike Hunninghake, program manager for Sustainable Maryland, “This year’s 11 Sustainable Maryland Certified communities represent a broad cross-section of the state, from small towns to large cities, from rural agricultural areas to densely populated urban communities. Each one has demonstrated a firm and ongoing commitment to meeting the urgent sustainability challenges we face here in Maryland and as part of a planetary community in crisis.”
Video of the Sustainable Maryland Awards ceremony can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgG96iwVAdX7Y-RNL2u8pow?reload=9.
For more information about Frostburg’s sustainability initiatives, contact LJ Bennett, community development director, at lbennett@frostburgcity.org.
