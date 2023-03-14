FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst, with support from the city of Frostburg and Frostburg Serves, is continuing the Frostburg Honors Banner Project that began last year.
The goal is to recognize the community’s service members in the United States armed forces, past and present, by displaying banners in the Frostburg Main Street District.
Banners will be installed throughout downtown Frostburg for Memorial Day and will be removed after Veterans Day. Once banners are removed, they will be made available to the purchasers to take home.
The honoree should be a current or previous member of the military with an honorable discharge if no longer serving who lives in Frostburg or an immediate family member of a Frostburg resident. Banners are only available through purchase with a limit of 70.
The cost covers the production, hardware, installation and removal of the banners. Any remaining proceeds will be split between FrostburgFirst and set aside for a fund to benefit veterans and service members. Local businesses can sponsor banners with the company name and/or logo printed on them. Once new banners are purchased, if enough space is available, an application will be offered for previously printed banners to be re-hung.
For more information, contact frostburghonors@gmail.com or 301-689-6900.
To purchase a banner, visit downtownfrostburg.com/projects/frostburghonors.
The project was brought to FrostburgFirst by local residents Kim Raley and Melissa Wilt, who are mothers to members of the armed forces.
