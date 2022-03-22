FROSTBURG — Frostburg will host its annual Arts Walk April 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed as a self-guided walking tour, artists are partnered with downtown businesses to display and sell their works.
In addition to artist displays around town, the event will include performing artist locations with a rotating lineup of musical and theatrical acts, a sidewalk chalk mural contest around town and “pop up performances” inside local businesses.
Artists, musicians, performers and creators interested in participating should visit https://www.downtownfrostburg.com/artswalk/ for additional information and to download an application, which must be submitted by April 1.
Questions can also be emailed to events@frostburgfirst.com or call 301-689-6900.
