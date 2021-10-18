FROSTBURG — The annual Coats for Kids drive will be conducted by the Frostburg Lions Club on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hotel Gunter, 11 W. Main St.
The event will be held rain or shine, and coats for adults also will be collected.
This is the 12th year for the drive. Children’s coats go to the Children’s Clothes Closet operated by Mountain City Church. Adult coats are provided to local resources that distribute to those in need.
“We collect several hundred coats each year,” said Lions President Linda Baker. “Frostburg is a very giving community.”
The Lions Club has provided coats for distribution in New York after Superstorm Sandy and has helped other organizations with coat shipments around the world.
With the pandemic and the jobless rates as they are, demand for coats, especially those for children, this year is expected to be high, as it was last year.
“No child should be cold in the winter,” member Susan Munck said. “It is important for all of us to do what we can to help out.” Donated coats should be clean in good repair.
The Children’s Clothes Closet is open the first Thursday evening of each month at 19 Beall St. and can be reached at 301-689-6332.
Monetary donations can be sent to Frostburg Lions Coats, P.O.Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532.
For more information, call 301-689-6776.
