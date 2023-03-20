FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club has selected restoration of the German Lutheran Cemetery on Mount Pleasant Street as its 2023 service project.
The club intends to replace the rusted, broken down fence; clean the tombstones; and lift the tops of some that have fallen to the ground back onto their bases.
Cleanup work will be done by club members and the local Boy Scouts Unit 24. Sowers Funeral Home will take charge of lifting the tombstone tops and cementing them back onto their bases.
The major cost of the project is replacing the fence. Estimates were received and Overland Fencing will do the work for $11,500. Several members of Zion United Church of Christ and descendants of those buried there have already donated or pledged to the project.
Birthdates on some of the tombstones go back to the late 1700s. The club is asking the community to consider making a donation, in any amount, so that this much needed restoration is completed. Checks can be made payable to the Frostburg Lions Club, earmarked Fence, and mailed to P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532.
For more information, call Linda Baker, club president, at 301-689-6776.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.