FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club will hold a supplies drive to benefit the Frostburg Food Pantry on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Save A Lot.
The pantry seeks nonfood items for free distribution to families in need in the Frostburg area. Supplies include bleach, laundry detergent, bath soap, toothpaste, dish soap and similar items that the food pantry can’t use its fund to purchase.
This is the first time the Lions has conducted this sort of drive. Lions will be on hand to accept donations and will provide a shopping list with a variety of needed items. Any food that is collected will go to the Paws Pantry on the campus of Frostburg State Univrsity for student use.
Monetary donations can be sent to Lions Supplies Drive, P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532. For additional information, call 301-689-6776.
