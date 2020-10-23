FROSTBURG —The Frostburg Lions Club will hold its 10th Annual Coats for Kids drive on Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon, at Hotel Gunter in Frostburg. The annual drive collects coats for children and adults.
“We are in dire need of children’s coats,” Said Lion Susan Munck, chair of the project. “There is a great need for them in our community.”
Coats should be clean and ready for use. “Something you would give your kids, or grandma,” Munck said. Lions do not have a means to have coats cleaned or repaired.
Children’s coats will go to the Childrens Clothes Closet in Frostburg for free distribution to those in need. Adult coats will be delivered to the Union Rescue Mission in Cumberland.
The club will also accept cash donations and 100% of donations will be pooled and used to purchase children’s coats. Donations can be made at the Hotel Gunter on collection day or mailed to Lions Coats, P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532.
“You simply drive up to the hotel and pop your trunk, and masked Lions will get the coats out,” Munck said. “Contactless donations are a sign of the times.”
For more information, call 301-687-0212.
