FROSTBURG — In partnership with Frostburg Serves, the Frostburg Museum and the city of Frostburg, FrostburgFirst announces the Frostburg Honors Banner Program to recognize service members by displaying banners in the Main Street District from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.
The honoree should be a current or previous member of the U.S. armed forces with an honorable discharge if no longer serving, a resident of Frostburg or an immediate family member of a Frostburg resident.
A maximum of 70 banners is available.
The cost for each banner covers the production, hardware, installation and removal. Any remaining proceeds will be split between FrostburgFirst and the Frostburg Museum. Businesses can sponsor a banner with the company name and/or logo printed on the number of banners sponsored. Rates are discounted slightly for up to five banners.
Visit downtownfrostburg.com/projects/frostburghonors to fill out an order form or download an application.
The project was brought to FrostburgFirst by local residents Kim Raley and Melissa Wilt, who are mothers to members of the armed forces. “It has become a passion of mine … to honor my son and all local current military and veterans,” Wilt said.
“We are very thankful for the support from the city and especially FrostburgFirst, Steltek Graphics and McClarran & Williams for coming on board to help see this project through. It makes folks like me proud to call Frostburg home,” Raley said.
For more information, contact frostburghonors@gmail.com or 301-689-6900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.