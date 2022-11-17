FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Museum is ready to welcome visitors to its annual holiday display. The museum prides itself on creating opportunities for visitors to “view the past and embrace the future.”
According to Liz Eshelman, president of the Frostburg Museum Association board of directors, the annual holiday open house is a wonderful way to revisit the Christmas of your past memories while creating new memories with loved ones.
“Our dedicated volunteer staff of five or six people spent at least two days decorating and organizing holiday displays for the upcoming open house,” she said.
The centerpiece of the Christmas display is the Santa suit worn by the late William Preston for more than 50 years.
“Mr. Preston was Santa for this community for more than 50 years, leading parades, visiting school and even homes. We are fortunate to have his famous Santa suit on loan from his daughter,” said Eshelman.
In addition to the beloved Santa display, the Frostburg Museum features a Christmas tree with period ornaments and other handmade holiday decorations.
The holiday displays will be in addition to the museum’s fascinating look back at the history of the community. Permanent displays include collections based on coal mining, former businesses from Frostburg, music and the Arion Band, military and daily life exhibits.
The Frostburg Museum will be open for guests during the annual Frostburg tree lighting celebration Nov. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The museum will also be open for the 19th annual Storybook Holiday on Dec. 3. The Frostburg Museum is located at 50 E. Main St.
Eshleman said the museum is an excellent place to introduce visitors to the community and also allow residents to revisit memories.
She said she promises both will discover something new about the city of Frostburg. The Frostburg Museum also offers an extensive library to assist guests with historical and genealogical research.
