FROSTBURG — The deadline for proposals for FrostburgFirst’s Gateway Mural Project is Nov. 10.
This is a public art opportunity for a mural on the retaining wall leading up Depot Street to the downtown area.
The plan is to implement the chosen proposal in the spring and summer of 2022.
Submissions will be reviewed by a panel and all qualified submissions will be shared via FrostburgFirst social media for a public vote.
The selected artist will be provided with a stipend and reimbursement for materials and labor.
The design must be suitable for viewing by all ages.
FrostburgFirst is looking for a public art installation with a life cycle of 10 to 15 years. Preference will be given to proposals that celebrate the history and natural beauty of Frostburg.
A winning submission will include elements of Frostburg history, outdoor recreation, arts and entertainment, connection to transportation/mining history and the “It’s Just Cooler Here” slogan.
To apply, visit downtownfrostburg.com/gatewaymuralproject or contact FrostburgFirst at 301-689-6900 or info@frostburgfirst.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.