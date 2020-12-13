FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s bachelor’s degree program in engineering has been reaccredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, which is the recognized accreditor of college and university programs in applied science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.
“Continuing ABET accreditation for FSU’s engineering program demonstrates the excellence of FSU engineering academics and top-notch engineering faculty, and is the most important accreditation an engineering programs can have,” said Jamil Abdo, chair of FSU’s department of physics and engineering. “Furthermore, ABET accreditation ensures FSU engineering graduates are among the top competitive engineers nationwide.”
The accreditation applies to FSU’s concentrations in materials engineering and electrical engineering at the Frostburg campus and to the electrical engineering concentration at Arundel Mills Higher Education Center.
Accreditation is a voluntary, peer-review process that requires programs to undergo comprehensive, periodic evaluations. The evaluations, conducted by teams of volunteer professionals working in industry, government, academic settings and private practice, focus on program curricula, faculty, facilities, institutional support and other important areas.
One of the key elements of ABET accreditation is the requirement that programs continuously improve the quality of education provided. Programs set specific, measurable goals for their students and graduates, assess their success at reaching those goals and improve their programs based on the results of their assessment.
For information about ABET, visit www.abet.org. For information about FSU’s engineering programs, visit www.frostburg.edu/engineering.
