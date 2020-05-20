FSU offers virtual open house events
FROSTBURG — Students interested in transferring to Frostburg State University can sign on to one of two virtual open house events, either May 22 or June 11.
Each program begins at 4:45 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. with video presentations; a live panel with transfer students who will answer texted questions; and a live panel answering texted questions featuring FSU student support staff, including financial aid, residence life and the Center for Academic Advising and Retention.
Links for registration can be found at www.frostburg.edu/transfer. For more information, call 301-687-4201 or email FSUAdmissions@frostburg.edu.
Food pantry open twice weekly
FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Area Interfaith Food Pantry, 44 W. Main St., is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
For more information, call 301-689-1728
