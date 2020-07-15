Frostburg State University student earns Pillar of the Community Award

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University student Jenna Puffinburger of LaVale was honored with the Pillar of the Community Award at the 2019-2020 FSU Leadership and Engagement Awards virtual celebration.
The award is presented to a student who embraces the FSU experience through active involvement with student life, commitment to serving others, engagement in the campus community, dedication to academic excellence and encouraging pride in the university through thoughts, words and actions. It is one of the highest awards offered at FSU.
Equally dedicated to student leadership and academic achievement, Puffinburger is a fourth-year student majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a minor in management who has been involved in the Student Government Association at FSU for four years, three of those in a leadership role. She has been a student senator in SGA for all four years. This year she served as president of SGA, last year she was vice president and the year before she served as chair of the Governance Committee.
As vice president of SGA, Puffinburger played a major leadership role in SGA’s project to bring a bobcat statue to FSU and in the in the fundraising campaign for it that raised more than $7,000 from students, alumni, faculty and staff. As governance chair, she played an important role in the overall shared governance of FSU. Under her leadership, she ensured that every University committee and advisory group that requested representatives from SGA had those representatives, a situation that had not occurred for several years.
This year, she has also been actively engaged in working with the Faculty Concerns Committee to develop a policy for absences due to emergencies and bereavement. After a year of collaborative work, this policy was approved by the Faculty Senate in March 2020.
Puffinburger has also been an integral part of the leadership team of FSU’s Excellence in Academic Advising Initiative for three years. She has been a student representative on the University Advisory Council for two years.
She is a former member of the President’s Leadership Circle and participated in the Sloop Institute for Excellence in Leadership. She served as a Student Alumni Ambassador and has been a member of the Student Business Leadership Committee.
Puffinburger is a member of the International Business Honor Society Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Sigma Pi National Honors Fraternity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.