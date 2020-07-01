FROSTBURG — Emma Duncan, a resident of Frostburg and a graduating Frostburg State University senior, was recently honored with the Student Government Association Outstanding Senior Service Award at the 2019-2020 FSU Leadership and Engagement Awards virtual celebration.
The award recognizes one exceptional student leader who has dedicated herself to service to the university and community throughout her past four years at FSU.
A member of numerous organizations, Duncan served the International Geographic Honor Society Gamma Theta Upsilon, Bobcat Ambassadors, Student Alumni Ambassadors and Student Government Association in different capacities and still found time to participate in their many service projects.
Through her service Duncan left her mark on the university.
For more information about FSU’s Leadership and Engagement Awards, contact the Lane University Center at 301-687-4411.
