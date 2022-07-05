FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst is celebrating Second Saturdays in downtown Frostburg with the annual Lemonade Stroll on July 9.
The 12 participating businesses will create lemonade-inspired beverages in both alcohol and kid-friendly versions. View the full list of participating businesses on FrostburgFirst social media.
Pop Up Frostburg will be open at 18 East Main St. Wynter’s Haven features personal home care products and natural items. Local artist Parris Ashley is also featured offering fine art paintings in mixed media. Learn more at downtownfrostburg.com/popupfrostburg.
Wholesome Harvest will host local author Theresa Stahl for a book signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. She will discuss her new book, “I’m Full: Remindful Eating Tips to Feel Great and Make Peace with Your Plate.” The Toasted Goat Winery will feature TJ Simpson live in the Bier Garten beginning at 1 p.m.
The historic Hotel Gunter has launched Ghost Tours in partnership with Scare Tour Experts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets include dinner. Guests can book a room overnight for a more in-depth tour. Call 240-657-0500 for details.
For more information, contact FrostburgFirst at events@frostburgfirst.com or 301-689-6900.
