Frosty Fest celebrates songwriter
KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College will hold its annual Frosty Fest celebrating songwriter and Keyser native Jack Rollins on Nov. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Davis Conference Center.
The late Rawlings was co-creator of the popular holiday song “Frosty the Snowman.”
The free event will feature making sock snowmen and Christmas ornaments, decorating cookies and games on the Quad.
Frosty and Crystal will conduct the storybook corner.
A Frosty photo booth, holiday singers and free hot chocolate and cider are part of the event. A holiday tree and snowflakes will light at dusk.
For more information, contact Kara Hotchkiss at 304-788-6918 or kara.hotchkiss@mail.wvu.edu.
