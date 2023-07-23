FROSTBURG — Appalachian culture was the focus of a Shepherd University workshop for 20 teachers and librarians working in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms. Emily K. Milleson, associate professor at Frostburg State University, participated in the recent workshop.
This year’s “Voices from the Misty Mountains Teacher Institute” provided resources to carry Appalachia’s story and rich cultural history to school children of all ages.
“Teachers explored a range of topics about the region and the state, including the first Appalachian Native Americans, Colonial and Civil War Appalachia, industrial Appalachia, the mine wars and African American contributions to the region,” said Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt, director of Shepherd’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities.
Each participant received a $1,000 stipend so they can acquire tools, materials, resources and professional development to enhance their work.
