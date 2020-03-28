FROSTBURG — All remaining Cultural Event Series performances at Frostburg State University for the 2019-20 season are canceled. These events include the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, April 3; Naturally 7, April 15; and Veronica Swift, May 1.
CES at FSU is working with the artists in the hopes of rescheduling the events in the 2020-21 season.
Patrons who have tickets to a canceled performance will be contacted via the email address that was used to purchase tickets or called directly if an email is not on file.
“This is not how we wanted to end our performance season, but we are grateful to those that joined us for the many exciting engagements in 2019-2020,” said Melanie Moore, CES associate director. “Thank you for your patience as we navigate this uncertain time.”
The CES staff is working remotely and the Lane University Box Office is closed. To contact staff, email ces@frostburg.edu or use Messenger at www.facebook.com/CESFrostburg/.
