FSU choral groups to present concert

FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Troubadours Tenor-Bass Choir will present “All of Us” on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.

The concert is free and will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.

The concert will feature a wide spectrum of choral repertoire, with a number of soloists performing.

