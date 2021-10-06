FSU choral groups to present concert
FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Troubadours Tenor-Bass Choir will present “All of Us” on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free and will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The concert will feature a wide spectrum of choral repertoire, with a number of soloists performing.
