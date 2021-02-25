FROSTBURG — The department of theater and dance at Frostburg State University, in partnership with the department of communication and the FSU Cultural Events Series, will kick off its spring season with “Seven Keys to Baldpate” in a streamed virtual event with limited live viewing opportunities March 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Drama Theatre of the Pealer Performing Arts Center as well as online.
Per FSU event guidelines and COVID restrictions, the public may only attend the online streamed event, which can be viewed for free. Tickets for the live performance are available to FSU students, faculty and staff.
Adapted for the stage by George M. Cohan with modern updates by Director Darrell Rushton, the play, described in 1915 as a “rip-roaring melodrama in the disguise of a farce,” is set in the loneliest place on Earth: a summer resort in winter. Based on the novel by Earl Derr Biggers, “Seven Keys to Baldpate” is a self-aware production that makes fun of its own rules while also embracing them. With funny, thrilling and silly moments among a wild cast of characters, the play is a nostalgic look back in time.
The creative team of “Seven Keys to Baldpate” includes Alyssa Bahner (Mrs. Rhodes), Amaya Hatcher (Myra), Brendon McCabe (Max), Christian Scott (Cargan), Brian Records (Magee), Christopher Blackwell (Kennedy), Gregory Stuart (The Owner), Hayden Shoemaker-Davis (Bland), Laura Frederick (Mrs. Quimby), Luke Vought (Mr. Quimby/Peters), Mason Wolf (Hayden) and Zoie Collins (Mary). In addition to Rushton, the production team consists of Dominique Little (stage manager), Whitney O’Haver (assistant stage manager), Danielle Preston (costume design), Andrew Geier (lighting design), Nicholas Partonen (set design), Matthew Georgeson (sound design), Gordon Duguid (properties design), Melanie Lombardi (producer of livestream), Dr. John Lombardi (livestream and podcast) and Keith Terry (livestream).
The streamed performances will be available on the Theatre and Dance YouTube Channel and at www.facebook.com/TheatreDanceFSU.
Reservations for students, faculty and staff can be made at https://frostburgtix.universitytickets.com. Walk-up ticket sales are not available.
For more information, call the box office at 301-687-7462.
