FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Cultural Events Series and the FSU Student Activities program are presenting a series of free streaming events from the National Geographic Live Virtual Speaker Series.
Each live event brings viewers behind the scenes with world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, conservationists, explorers and adventurers.
On Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., “Scientific Exploration” introduces molecular biologist-turned-photographer Prasenjeet Yadav, who combines his experience in research and photography to highlight natural history and science.
Anand Varma uses innovative photography techniques to create stunning images of creatures whose details are otherwise invisible to the naked eye.
Upcoming programs include “Reimagining Dinosaurs” on Feb. 23; “Feats of Filmmaking” on March 16; “Mysterious Seas” on March 30; and “Women and Migration” on April 13.
All events require registration at tickets.frostburg.edu. For additional information, contact ces@frostburg.edu.
