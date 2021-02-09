FROSTBURG — The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University will offer discounted tickets for local residents to attend a Maryland Symphony Orchestra virtual concert on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. The event, led by MSO Musical Director Elizabeth Schulze, will be livestreamed from the historic Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown.
The concert includes selections from American composer Jennifer Higdon, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich, featuring solo pianist Sara Davis Buechner.
Upcoming events include “Classical Prodigies” on March 13; “Ports of Call: Journeys and Discoveries” with guitarist Sharon Isbin on April 10; “Magic at the Symphony” with master illusionist Lynn Dillies on May 1; and “Brown and Beethoven,” featuring pianist Michael Brown, on June 5.
To acquire the promo code, email ces@frostburg.edu. For additional information about each concert or to purchase tickets, visit https://watch.marylandsymphony.org/catalog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.