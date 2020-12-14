FROSTBURG — As a young girl, Frostburg State University student Kaoutar Sahmoudi had engineering on her radar. But it was a career path that was uncommon for women and, particularly, women of color.
The FSU engineering major, with a concentration in materials engineering, secured an internship with Oceaneering Aerospace and Defense Technologies, where she was profiled in the company’s “Women in Technology” series, an online feature addressing women in the male-dominated field of engineering. “I was thrilled to find out that Oceaneering wanted my take and to be featured in their series,” Sahmoudi said. “I was humbled and grateful, but also eager to share my experience so that it could be a motivation for others in my shoes.”
Sahmoudi, who was born in Morocco and raised in Baltimore, was set to attend Rutgers University but decided on FSU after taking a closer look at its engineering program.
“I needed a school within Maryland that offered engineering, small class sizes, was affordable and a decent distance away from home. Frostburg fit all categories,” the senior said. “Being able to have the one-on-one help from professors in this rigorous major is extremely necessary.”
Zhen Liu, assistant professor in the FSU department of physics and engineering, notes that Sahmoudi has the drive needed to succeed in the challenging field of engineering.
“Kaoutar was very persistent to apply for opportunities, scholarships and full-time jobs,” said Liu, noting that Sahmoudi has shared her knowledge from her internship at Oceaneering with her FSU peers and is leading senior capstone projects.
During her internship, Sahmoudi designed and created 3D models of subsea vehicles for government contractor projects. She hopes to secure a position doing similar research after her graduation and make her childhood dreams of being a professional engineer a reality.
