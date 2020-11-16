FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University has selected its commencement speakers for the fall ceremony — Matthew Maust of the College of Business, Abigail Burdock of the College of Education and Olivia Shaffer of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. From Dec. 7-11, a Grad Week series of virtual recognition activities will be presented online.
Maust, of Grantsville, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a double concentration in human resources and business management after earning his associate degree from Garrett College. Maust was named to the dean’s list every semester at FSU.
He has experience working at Pillar Innovations and Beitzel Corp. as a business intern and inventory assistant. He has been a member of Frostburg CRU Campus Ministry since 2018.
After graduation, he plans to continue his career at Beitzel and pursue a master’s degree. “Matthew is a strategic thinker, an innovator, a problem solver and highly motivated,” wrote Sudhir Singh, dean of the College of Business, in his nomination. “But perhaps his best qualities are his positive attitude and his ability to adapt to new situations and events.”
Burdock, of Finzel, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education. She is proficient in American sign language and has certification to teach English as a foreign language.
She was a teacher intern for second grade at Route 40 Elementary School and first grade at Grantsville Elementary while she was a third-grade teacher assistant at Mount Savage School. She was also an academic intervention specialist for the Judy Center.
Burdock has been a member of the President’s Leadership Circle, governance chair and member of the executive board of the Student Government Association, a student representative for the General Education Review Committee and a member of the Library Advisory Group. Also a member of the Phi Eta Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies, she participated in the Sloop Institute for Excellence in Leadership and had consistent placement on the dean’s list.
Shaffer, of Swanton, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in interpretive biology and natural history. She has worked at Mountain Lake Biological Research Station in the National Science Foundation’s Research Experience for Undergraduates program as one of only eight students selected out of 250 applicants.
Shaffer has conducted independent research through the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program. She has done numerous presentations at events, including the FSU Research Symposium, Focus Frostburg, UMBC McNair Scholars Research Conference and Entomological Society of America National Conference. She also earned the McNair’s Scholar Fellowship, REU Travel Grant and participated in the Sloop Institute for Excellence in Leadership, Phi Sigma Eta and Sigma Alpha Pi. She has been active in Spectrum and served as secretary to FSU’s LGBTQ+ organization.
For more information about the virtual Grad Week, visit www.frostburg.edu/commencement.
