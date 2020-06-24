FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University undergraduate and graduate tuition, fees and meal plans will remain at the 2019 rates for the coming academic year, following a vote last week by the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, the board that controls the rates at all its institutions.
The board voted to approve the recommendation put forward by Chancellor Jay A. Perman to maintain rates throughout all USM institutions, of which Frostburg State is one.
The USM also voted to keep room rates the same. Depending on the residence hall, FSU single room rates will be maintained the same or lower for the coming year. Because of precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all on-campus residence halls will be single rooms only. Additional assistance is being offered to students with difficulty affording a single room.
“The Board of Regents is profoundly aware of the pressures facing everyone in higher education during this time — faculty, staff and especially students,” said USM Board Chair Linda Gooden. “Our students worked hard to adjust to the unexpected changes brought on by the pandemic while also completing their academic work — they ‘pushed through’ these challenges all the way to the final weeks of the 2020 spring semester.”
“I take great pride in the resilience our students have shown since their lives were upended by COVID-19. We recognize that these students have faced unprecedented challenges — financial, physical, emotional and academic,” Perman said. “By freezing tuition for the upcoming year, we’re trying to ease the financial strain on our students and families, while continuing to offer the highest quality academic experience, an experience that defines our University System institutions.”
More information about the Board of Regents’ action can be found at www.usmd.edu. For information about Frostburg State’s fall term plans, visit www.frostburg.edu/fall2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.