FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will be showing Bobcat pride from Oct. 6-9 for homecoming.
The opening event is a pep rally in the Cordts PE Center Main Arena from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
On Friday, FSU baseball and the Alumni Association will host the FSU Baseball Golf Invitational with registration at 8 a.m. at Rocky Gap Casino Resort. At 3 p.m., the Bobcat softball team will take on the Potomac State Catamounts on the FSU softball field. At 4 p.m., the Bobcat volleyball team will play the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats in the Main Arena of the Cordts PE Center. The opening reception for the Ricky Arnold ’85 Photography Exhibition will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery in the Fine Arts Building
The Bobcat Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner will be held as a reservation-only event.
On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., the women’s lacrosse locker room will be dedicated in honor of Coach Sharon Irwin.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., an Alumni Welcome Center will be set up in the Lane Center with refreshments, games, activities for kids, prizes and FSU swag. The Ort Library will host a Bobcat Blitz from 10 a.m. to noon for games and activities.
Alumni can join the 2023 softball team at 10 a.m. for a game on the softball field. The Golden Anniversary Reunion Brunch, for members of the class of 1972 and before, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 397 of the Gira Center.
Tailgating at Bobcat Stadium starts at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., the cornhole tournament begins in the stadium lot.
Sideline Story Time starts at 11 a.m. in the library. The campus walking tour will begin at 11 a.m. and the movie “The Sun, Our Living Star,” will be shown in the planetarium at 11 and 11:30 a.m. Bobcat Bingo Plus Lunch is scheduled at noon in the Lane Atkinson Room.
The Bobcats will play the Notre Dame College Falcons at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium. A volleyball match will begin at 5 p.m. against the Davis and Elkins Senators in the Main Arena of the Cordts PE Center and a field hockey game will take place at 5 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium taking on the Millersville University Marauders.
Students groups will gather in Lane Manicur Hall from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. for the Bobcat Bash All-Alumni Reunion. The entrance fee includes appetizers.
An alumni association board meeting Sunday starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Lane Atkinson Room. Hosted by United Campus Ministries, worship service is at 10:30 a.m. in Cook Chapel. At 11 a.m., the men’s basketball alumni game will be hosted in the Cordts PE Center Main Arena. The Student Government Association will hold a “Big Event” at noon to clean up the streets of Frostburg. Participants will meet on the Upper Quad.
For more information, call 301-687-4068.
