FSU livestreaming student recitals

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Department of Music will present a livestreamed alto saxophone recital, titled “Eating Elephants,” by junior Caitlyn Rund on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. She will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. The recital is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Rund will perform “Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano, Op. 19” by Paul Creston, “Improvisation 1” by Ryo Noda and “Tableaux de Provence” by Paule Maurice.
“Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007” is one of the six Cello Suites, BWV 1007-1012, for unaccompanied cello that Bach most likely composed during 1717-23, when he served as Kapellmeister in Köthen. The prelude of this piece, mainly consisting of arpeggiated chords, is the best-known movement from the entire set of suites and is regularly heard on television and in films.
The cello suites have been transcribed for numerous solo instruments, including the violin, mandolin, piano, classical guitar, recorder, flute, saxophone, clarinet and trumpet.
Creston, a self-taught Italian-American composer, wrote “Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano, Op. 19” in 1939 and dedicated it to Cecil Leeson, a musician and teacher who is credited with establishing the saxophone as a legitimate concert instrument in the U.S.
Japanese-born Noda has been hailed for his forward-looking, avant-garde compositions and innovative playing techniques. “Improvisation 1” was published in 1974, at the height of his career. Exploiting extended techniques on the saxophone to their full potential, Noda provides a score with a written glossary. However, a significant amount of interpretation is left to the performer. “Improvisation 1” is based on shakuhachi (Japanese flute) playing.
“Tableaux de Provence” (“Pictures of Provence”) is a programmatic suite composed by Maurice between 1948 and 1955 for alto saxophone and orchestra, most often performed with piano accompaniment only. The movements describe the culture and scenery of Provence in southeast France.
Rund, who studies under Brent Weber at FSU, anticipates graduating in the spring of 2021 with a degree in music education and saxophone performance and a minor in psychology. She is a member of the National Association for Music Education and is a Marching Bobcat and Pi Lambda Phi Sweetheart. She has also been on the Dean’s List.
After graduation, Rund plans to pursue a master’s in the art of teaching.
