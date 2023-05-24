FROSTBURG — Several local students were among the graduate and undergraduate students recognized at Frostburg State University's Honors Convocation in May.
Amy Alderton, of Cumberland, received graduate program honors in teaching — secondary. She has accepted an open contract for a position with Allegany County Public Schools for the 2023-24 school year.
Alyssa Bonner, of LaVale, received departmental honors in secure computing and information assurance, graduating with a major in secure computing and information assurance and a minor in computer science. Bonner is a member of the FSU Honors Program and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Peyton D. Carr, of McHenry, received departmental honors in management, graduating with a degree in business administration with a concentration in general management. He coaches football and baseball at Northern Garrett High School and plans to apply the skills he has learned in the business world and continue to coach sports.
William Coburn, of Frostburg, received departmental honors in political science. Coburn ran for Frostburg public works commissioner last year and has been active in environmental issues, especially the successful antifracking campaign in Maryland. He plans to earn his master's in education to be a high school social studies teacher.
Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in English. She served as a teaching assistant, grading papers for Chinese students enrolled in the Hunan University of Technology and Business, and completed two lengthy investigative projects, one on the local threat of book censorship and one on the myths and legends of her hometown producing an on-location ghost video that she wrote, directed, edited and shot. Franciosi is also working on a novel.
Joseph Grabenstein, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in health science, graduating with a major in health science and a minor in chemistry. He is interested in becoming a physician assistant.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in chemistry after conducting research. She plans to work as a lab technician and pursue an advanced degree in molecular biology/biochemistry.
Stephen "Matt" Jones, of Oakland, received departmental honors in wildlife and fisheries. He was employed as a natural resource technician at Deep Creek Lake Natural Resource Management Area and does volunteer work with The Nature Conservancy and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Jones will pursue a graduate degree.
William Kerns, of Frostburg, received departmental honors in history and was honored as an inductee into the Phi Alpha Theta history honor society.
John Kerns, of Frostburg, received graduate program honors in recreation, parks and sport management. He worked as an assistant coach for the track and field program and completed a semester-long field experience alongside the athletic department's senior associate athletic director for internal operations. Kerns will continue in his capacity as assistant coach, working primarily with the track and field throws squad.
Syully Koroh, of Cumberland, received graduate program honors in school counseling with outstanding feedback from her students and her supervisors.
Stephen Kraft, of Frostburg, received departmental honors in social work. The December graduate was a Robert E. McNair scholar and served as a policy intern for U.S. Rep. David Trone and the Allegany County Department of Social Services, where he is employed at as a mobile crisis prevention worker. He will attend the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan in the fall.
Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, received departmental honors in elementary education and was selected as a Hattie M. Strong Scholar in 2022. Middleton completed field experience in Maryland and West Virginia schools and was hired as a long-term substitute at Fort Ashby Primary School. She is looking forward to continuing her career as a second grade teacher at Fort Ashby Primary.
Kole Morgan, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in accounting, graduating with a bachelor's in accounting with a minor in business administration. He is a member of men's cross country and track and field and served as a captain when the team received its first All-Academic Team Award. He is the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and a representative on the University Athletic Advisory Committee. Morgan is completing a tax internship at Hoeing and Lewis LLC in LaVale and received a full scholarship to the University of Maryland as a graduate student pursuing a master's in accounting.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in biology, graduating with a dual major in biology, pre-health profession option and health science, and a minor in chemistry. She was a member of the women's softball team. Powell plans to pursue a career as a physician assistant.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in theater and dance. The December summa cum laude graduate was a commencement speaker for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. As a theater major with a minor in musical theater, he performed leading roles in nine plays, achieved four national stage combat certifications with the highest distinction and served as assistant fight director at the Cumberland Theatre. Records played a leadership role in the Student Ambassador program through the Mountain Maryland Theatre Festival and presented workshops for regional middle schools. He also volunteers as technical director for the Braddock on Broadway program and teaches acting and stage combat classes at Mountain City Center for the Arts.
Bradley Snow, of Frostburg, received departmental honors in information technologies. He worked as a peer mentor at the Center for Academic Advising and Retention and as a technician for Advantage Computers and Communications. He is the data analyst for Berkeley Springs Instruments.
Michael Snyder, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in philosophy and was the top student in many of his philosophy classes. His dream is to do something that benefits society.
Sydney Wilson, of Cumberland, received departmental honors in exercise and sport science. She is in the process of gaining a certification to work as a personal trainer while attending graduate school. She has been accepted into the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore where she plans to earn her doctorate in physical therapy.
Shawn Zimmerman, of Grantsville, received departmental honors in music as a member of the Guitar Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Combo. He was selected to perform in the President's Concert three times and was a guest artist for two professor recitals. Zimmerman worked on the stage crew for performances in Pealer Hall and was a student success mentor for the freshman orientation class. He works as a private guitar instructor and performs as a guitarist at weddings, solo venues and church. He has been a volunteer firefighter for more than six years. Zimmerman plans to move to Lakeland, Florida, to teach guitar at the Plant City Church of God Academy of the Arts and pursue a career as a professional musician.
