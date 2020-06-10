FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University is among 14 Maryland nursing programs that received a Maryland Higher Education Commission grant for its Bachelor of Science in nursing program to expand prelicensure capacity.
The 29 competitive grants awarded statewide totaled $29.3 million and included Allegany College of Maryland as well.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, these grants are critical to our health care professionals as they navigate new and unexpected demands on our workforce,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “We need to offer as many opportunities as possible to ensure success on the front lines, by providing the funding necessary to promote new and creative options for our nursing professionals.”
All recommended proposals were approved for funding by the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission. The joint effort has concentrated on meeting the needs of nursing professionals at hospitals and nursing schools for more than 30 years.
“Despite the numerous challenges to our health care professionals, due to COVID-19, MHEC remains focused on funding opportunities that will continue to enhance our pool of well-educated and qualified nurses to serve Maryland residents, now and in the years to come,” Secretary James Fielder said.
A nine-member review panel recommended funding for 29 of the 40 total proposals at 14 institutions of higher education with nursing programs in Maryland.
FSU’s proposal was listed among the most highly recommended.
For more information, visit http://mhec.maryland.gov/institutions_training/Pages/grants/nspii.aspx.
