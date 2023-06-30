FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of nursing was awarded a grant in excess of $1.5 million by the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Nurse Support Program. The funds will be used to expand the capacity of prelicensure nursing programs within Western Maryland, where there is a lack of traditional four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing programs.
“This grant, when combined with our recently completed Education and Health Sciences Center, positions Frostburg State University to provide additional nursing programs for Western Maryland residents,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk.
Scheduled to begin in the fall, FSU will introduce a traditional prelicensure BSN in addition to an online LPN to BSN program. “These two programs will significantly augment the availability of nursing seats for students in the region and across the state,” said Kara Platt, chair of FSU’s department of nursing.
“These new programs are particularly significant considering the imminent and severe nursing shortage we are facing,” said Platt. “The addition of these new nursing seats represents the initial step towards addressing this critical issue.”
Platt noted that the university has support from local health care facilities and “looks forward to beginning these programs in the fall.”
