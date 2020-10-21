FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present its percussion ensemble in a virtual fall performance on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Directed by Mackenzie Jacob LaMont, the concert will feature Michael Udow’s “A Bird Whispered, ‘Your Children Are Dying,’” Anthony Cirone’s “Symphony No. 1 for Percussion” and David R. Gillingham’s “Point of Reckoning.”
Percussion ensemble students include Ryan Barber, Jacob Hunt, Kamonte Johnson, Nora Kopit, Preston Leshinskie, Joseph Louise, Reiss Mikula, Matthew Payne and Julia Seddon.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant. However, the Department of Music is planning a series of online presentations. Links will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts. For info, contact the department of music at 301-687-4109.
FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to people with disabilities.
To request accommodations through the Americans with Disabilities Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a voice relay operator at 800-735-2258.
