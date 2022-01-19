FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present pianist Scott Cuellar in a Guest Artist Series concert on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. Cuellar will also offer a master class at 3 p.m.
The program will include selections by Franz Liszt, Ludwig van Beethoven and Sergei Prokofiev.
“Vallée d’Obermann” is the sixth work in the nine pieces of Liszt’s “Suisse” (Switzerland) and is the longest and most profound of the set. The entire work was written over 23 years from 1838 to 1861.
“Piano Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109,” composed in 1820, is the third-to-last of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. It is dedicated to Maximiliane Brentano, the daughter of Beethoven’s friend Antonie Brentano.
Prokofiev’s “Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82” is a sonata for solo piano first performed in Moscow in 1940.
Cuellar won the gold medal at the 2016 San Antonio International Piano Competition and was the winner of the Rice and Oberlin concerto competitions. He was a semifinalist in the 2017 Seoul International Piano Competition. He has given solo recitals at major venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall, Vienna’s Konzerthaus and Bösendorfersaal, the Newport Music Festival and the Shenyang Conservatory of Music. He has appeared as a soloist with the San Antonio Symphony, the Rochester Symphony Orchestra, the Oberlin Orchestra and the Lima Symphony Orchestra. He is a founding member of the Rodin Trio. His recording of Gity Razaz’s “Duo for Violin and Piano” with violinist Francesca DePasquale will be released on BIS Records, Sweden. Cuellar is an assistant professor at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where he teaches chamber music.
Masks are to be worn indoors in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Event attendees are encouraged to visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Users can display the portal’s “Reduced Risk” badge on a mobile device for admission or they may respond to symptom-check questions posted at events.
For more information, contact 301-687-4109.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.