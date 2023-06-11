FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University President Ronald Nowaczyk was named to The Daily Record’s 2023 Higher Education Power List for his leadership guiding FSU in the ever-changing field of education. The Power List showcases Maryland’s power players who are leading key institutions, creating change and impacting their communities.
“I am humbled by this recognition from The Daily Record,” said Nowaczyk. “The FSU community is dedicated to the growth and development of our students and the region. Through our accomplishments at FSU, we are collectively building a promising future that will continue to make Mountain Maryland a great place to live and learn.”
When Nowaczyk was named the 15th president of FSU in 2016, he brought with him more than 40 years of experience in higher education. Nowaczyk developed a comprehensive strategic plan for the university focusing on student success and regional development. FSU has expanded its curriculum, especially in health sciences, strengthened the internal communication and governance processes and enhanced outreach with communities in Western Maryland.
Nowaczyk serves on the boards of directors for Maryland Humanities, where he is treasurer, the Bishop Walsh School, where he is the board chair, and on the education committees for the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Cumberland Committee. He is board chair for Transform MidAtlantic, board vice chair for the Mountain East Conference and is a member of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Committee on Sustainable Development.
The Daily Record’s Higher Education Power List is part of a series this year that will showcase the most powerful figures in law, politics, higher education and banking. For more information, visit www.thedailyrecord.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.