FROSTBURG — The federal coronavirus aid bill has provided $192,461 to Frostburg State University and $24,674 to Garrett College to cover student attendance, technology, faculty and staff training, lost revenue, reimbursements for prior expenses and payroll.
The funding was part of a $46,702,104 package for Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and colleges serving large populations of low-income students through the U.S. Department of Education Higher Education and Emergency Relief Fund. The awards supplement the $170 million previously designated for Maryland colleges and universities.
Of the $14.25 billion provided for higher education relief nationally, Congress set aside $1.05 billion for HBCUs and MSIs and $344 million for schools that the secretary determines have the greatest unmet needs related to COVID-19. Awards include $44,795,871 for four HBCUs, $1,311,412 for nine community colleges and $594,821 for public and private nonprofit schools.
Additional funding through the coronavirus aid bill includes $1.6 million to create temporary disaster relief jobs, $45 million for child care centers, $45 million for the governor’s emergency education relief fund, $107 million for airports, $742 million for hospitals and health care providers, $15.6 million for community health centers and $48 million to Maryland local government jurisdictions.
