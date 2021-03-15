FROSTBURG — As part of its Spring Reading Series, Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts will host a virtual reading by writer Russell Shorto on April 1 at 7:30 p.m.
This semester, readings will be livestreamed to YouTube and will thereafter be available on the CLA channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqtBS9H9vtPSR4Vfd3pudTw, or search for Frostburg Center for Literary Arts on YouTube.
A resident of Cumberland, Shorto is a bestselling American author, historian and journalist. His most recent book of narrative history, “Smalltime,” is about his grandfather, a mob boss in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He is best known for his book on the Dutch origins of New York City, “The Island at the Center of the World.” Shorto’s previous books have been published in 14 languages and have won numerous awards.
In 2009 he was given a knighthood by the Dutch government for advancing Dutch-American historical awareness. In 2018 he was inducted into the New York State Writers Hall of Fame. He is a senior scholar at the New Netherland Institute and a contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine.
Shorto was recently interviewed on NPR’s “Fresh Air,” which can be heard at https://www.npr.org/2021/02/02/963158398/author-digs-into-familys-smalltime-mob-operation-finds-family-secrets.
Center for Literary Arts events are supported by the Allegany Arts Council, the Community Trust Foundation and several offices at FSU, including the Office of the President, the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and the Department of English and Foreign Languages and Literature.
For more information, contact the Center for Literary Arts at 301-687-4340 or cla@frostburg.edu.
