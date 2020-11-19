FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts will host a livestreamed Hunger Reading on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Anyone can bring a literary work, poems or novel excerpts on the topic of food or hunger to the virtual session to read.
The center will receive donations of nonperishable food and household goods to be distributed to local food pantries, including FSU’s PAWS Pantry at Main Street Books, 2 E. Main St. Cash donations will also be accepted.
To donate directly to the Maryland Food Bank, which supports local food banks across the state, visit https://mdfoodbank.org/donate.
To join the reading on Nov. 23, click on the link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84779689211.
