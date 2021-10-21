FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present an Adolphe Sax Birthday Celebration Recital on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The event is free and open to the public. The performance will also be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Join the saxophone studio and local community saxophonists for an unforgettable evening of music celebrating the birth of Sax, the Belgian musician who invented the saxophone.
Hear how the instrument has gained popularity since its invention in the mid-19th century.
Directed by Brent Weber, the saxophone orchestra of more than 20 musicians will perform classical, jazz, rock and dance music.
The program will consist of classical works from Georges Bizet and Gustav Holst; jazz standards from Rudy Wiedoeft, Glenn Miller and Hoagy Carmichael; and modern rock and dance tunes from Guns N’ Roses and Daft Punk.
The university is following CDC guidance based on current conditions in the area. FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring.
For more information, call 301-687-4109.
