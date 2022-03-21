FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Vocal Studios will present recitals of classical, operatic and musical theater selections April 4 and April 6.
The program for both performances will be the same, and both recitals will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. This event is free and open to the public. The performance will also be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Music majors and minors from the vocal studios of Gregory Scott Stuart and Francesca Aguado, accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen, will perform art songs and selections from opera and musical theater. Among the selections will be works by women composers.
For more information, contact FSU’s Department of Music at 301-687-4109.
Masks are to be worn indoors in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.