FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Vocal Studios will present a recital of art song, musical theater selections and opera and oratorio arias Oct. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The events are free and open to the public. The performances will be livestreamed with the link to be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Music majors and minors from the vocal studios of Gregory Scott Stuart and Francesca Aguado will perform accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. The recital features students of classical singing as well as those with a musical theater minor. The musical theater selections include many well-known songs from the contemporary musical theater repertory.
FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring.
For more information, call 301-687-4109.
