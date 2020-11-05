FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University department of music Opera Theatre will present a virtual performance of scenes from opera and musical theater Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The program will showcase students from FSU’s Opera Workshop accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. It will feature selections from “The Sound of Music” and “West Side Story” as well as scenes and arias from operas by George Frideric Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Pietro Mascagni, Giacomo Puccini and Georges Bizet.
The program will open with the card trio from Bizet’s iconic opera “Carmen” by Alana James, Hannah Hieronimus and Jerri Perry.
These three singers go on to perform arias from operas by Handel, Mozart and Mascagni.
The second half of the program features favorite songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” Joining the singers from the first half are Kassidy Andris and Alexus Niblack. The ensemble begins with two choral pieces sung by the nuns of the convent: the “Morning Hymn” and “Alleluia,” followed by “Maria.” Niblack solos with “My Favorite Things,” followed by Andris and Andrew Hartnett singing the duet “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” The program ends with James taking the lead in singing “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story” with Andris, Niblack and Perry chiming in as the shop girls.
The department of music is planning a series of online presentations.
For more information, call 301-687-4109.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.