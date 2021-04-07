FSU senior ‘Luke” Liu to perform piano recital
FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University senior Zhicen “Luke” Liu will perform a livestreamed piano recital April 25 at 3 p.m. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Liu studies under Jay DeWire. He is a recipient of the Ager Smith Music Scholarship, Annual Fund Music Achievement Award, Richards Scholarship and Music Instrumental Scholarship. Liu anticipates graduating in May with a bachelor’s in music. He is the son of Zegao Liu and Hailing Wu.
For more information, call 301-687-4109.
