FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University recognizes the academic achievements of a graduating student from each undergraduate and graduate program as part of the annual convocation ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was canceled, but the following honorees have been recognized.
Tanner Brode of Cumberland received departmental honors in elementary/middle school education and was recognized for his exemplary performance in his major with a specialization in social studies. Brode is a coach for several sports, working with middle and high school students. He will pursue a teaching and coaching position and his master’s in educational leadership.
Jacey Brooks of Frostburg received graduate program honors in applied ecology and conservation biology after completing masters in applied ecology and conservation biology in the fall. She developed a thesis project with the Maryland Bureau of Mines to identify stream remediation projects that could influence salamander populations. She also mentored undergraduates while managing a long-term salamander mark recapture study and presented her work at the 2018 West Virginia Herpetological Summit. Brooks teaches anatomy and physiology, general biology, zoology and human biology labs and works as an Upward Bound teacher. She is an adjunct instructor in the biology department who is exploring career options in environmental consulting and is considering pursuing a doctorate.
Colin Crowe of Mount Savage received departmental honors in computer science and worked as an intern at Willetts Technology. He is working at BTI 360 in Ashburn, Virginia, during the summer. Crowe joined the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, served as vice president of the Computer Club and worked as a tutor. He has participated in two undergraduate research presentations and is a co-author of a future publication, “Real-Time Whiteboard Coding on Mobile Devices.” Crowe will pursue his master’s in applied computer science at FSU.
Chester Dabrowski of Frostburg, who graduated in December with a degree in accounting, received departmental honors in accounting. He completed an academic internship at Turnbull, Hoover, & Kahl and started full time as a staff accountant in January. Dabrowski participated in events organized by the FSU student veterans organization.
Benjamin DeVore of Ellerslie received departmental honors in marketing and finance and graduated with a degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. He is a sales associate at a Corriganville store and was treasurer of the Finance Club. DeVore attended a finance collegial conference in Philadelphia in 2019. He is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and the International Business Honor Society and received an Outstanding Student Award through the local chamber of commerce.
Aaliyah Durst of Grantsville received departmental honors in early childhood/elementary education. She led several professional organizations and volunteered to support other students. She has been recognized as a shining star and will pursue her master’s in curriculum and instruction with a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Emma Edwards of Lonaconing received departmental honors in computer information systems and has served in many roles in the FSU Student Government Association. She has worked as an intern for G&G Outfitters and for FSU’s information technology department. Edwards will start her new career at G&G Outfitters in Lanham.
Cassandra Grabenstein of Cumberland received departmental honors in sociology and Spanish. She majored in sociology and Spanish with a minor in cultural anthropology. Grabenstein plans to earn a master’s degree in social work.
Matthew Green of Cumberland received departmental honors in information technologies. Green will enter the field of IT as a software or web developer and would like to further develop his skills in the expansive field of IT.
Johnny Lawrence of Cumberland received departmental honors in philosophy. He has been admitted to Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky.
Micah Ludwick of Cumberland received departmental honors in applied computer science and graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He was named to the dean’s list all four semesters and during his first semester of graduate school. Ludwick received departmental honors in the department of computer science and information technologies and is a member of the Upsilon Pi Epsilon honor society. He has accepted a position with IBM as an associate application developer.
Allison Paul of Frostburg received departmental honors in political science and majored in political science and law and society. She has served on the President’s Leadership Circle and as an at-large senator for the Student Government Association, and has attended the Sloop Institute for Excellence In Leadership. Paul is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society. She plans to attend law or graduate school after working in the nonprofit sector.
Sierra Wassell of Westernport received departmental honors in nursing and completed her degree as a dually enrolled student in the associate-to-bachelor’s pathway between Allegany College of Maryland and FSU. In January, she started working as a registered nurse at UPMC Western Maryland in the emergency department. Wassell holds a bachelor’s in biology from FSU, a master’s in kinesiology from James Madison University and has been a local firefighter and EMT since 2013. Her goal is to pursue a master’s in nursing and a doctorate of nursing to become a faculty member in the nursing department at a college or university.
Joshua Wilson of Frostburg received graduate program honors in educational leadership, is a 2011 FSU alumnus and serves as a teacher of mathematics at Washington Middle School and in the Upward Bound Program. He also serves as a mathematics school improvement specialist and after-school program coordinator. Wilson intends to pursue positions in school leadership.
Michael Wright of Cumberland received graduate program honors in teaching — secondary.
