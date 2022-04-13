FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present student Brice Simpson in his senior horn recital on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and DeAndre Cook in his senior tenor trombone recital on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. They will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen.
The concerts are free and open to the public and will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Simpson studies under Avery Pettigrew at FSU. He has made the dean’s list every semester and is a member of the National Association for Music Educators as well as the Maryland Music Educators Association. Simpson anticipates graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree in music. His goal is to become a high school band director. He attended Fort Hill High School and is the son of Lisa Simpson of Cumberland.
Cook studies under Joshua Bishop and is a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and Phi Sigma Pi. He anticipates graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree. He attended Westlake High School in Waldorf.
For more information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
