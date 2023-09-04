FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University, in partnership with the Maryland Technology Development Corp. Maryland Innovation Initiative and the University System of Maryland Launch Fund, will host a regional Bobcat Innovation Launch Pad competition Sept. 22-24.
The Bobcat Innovation Launch Pad is a unique program that combines the best aspects of a hackathon with those of a business pitch competition, providing teams with an opportunity to work quickly and collectively to develop business models and technology-based solutions to real-world problems. The focus of this year’s program will be on distributed energy resources, virtual power plants, climate change and environmental, social and governance factors.
Multidisciplinary teams of four to five students, advised by FSU faculty, staff and subject matter experts, will put their technical and entrepreneurial skills to the test as they work through problem statements and conduct market research to create a commercially viable solution and subsequent new technologies to solve difficult issues.
Teams will examine difficult problem statements to identify a deeper issue worth solving and then identify new solutions to the problem. Students will design or build a prototype, create a business plan and ultimately pitch the plan to influence and inspire their audience and a team of judges to invest in their idea.
Teams placing first through third will be awarded cash in amounts of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 to support exploration and development of their solution. Competition is open to undergraduate or graduate students.
Apply by Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at https://www.frostburg.edu/competitions/bobcat-innovation-launch-pad/2023.php.
