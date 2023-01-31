FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will offer two new programs in nursing in the fall. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program allows first-time students to explore the variety of pathways that a career in nursing has to offer.
Additionally, students interested in advancing their health care knowledge can enroll in FSU’s online Licensed Practical Nurses to BSN program. Both programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
Students enrolled in the BSN program will complete 56 credits of general education and prerequisite courses, 65 credits of specialized nursing courses and 720 hours of hands-on learning. Juniors and seniors will complete courses in an active learning classroom, skills and simulation lab and local health care settings. Previously, students had to complete early courses at a two-year institution but can now complete all credits in four years at FSU.
The newly implemented, part-time and fully online LPN to BSN program allows students flexibility to complete their studies. LPNs will be awarded 15 college credits toward their BSN degree, and graduates of the program are eligible to complete the national registered nurse licensure exam in the state of their choice.
Students will complete 50 credits of specialized nursing courses, will be able to transfer general education and prerequisite requirements and will complete 480 hands-on learning hours.
For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.